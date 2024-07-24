Paint The Zoo Blue- Honor 2 Central New York Fallen Heroes
Put on your blue shirts and come together as a community to celebrate the lives of two fallen heroes- Ofc. Michael Jensen and Lt. Michael Hoosock.
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will be holding a fundraiser/celebration of life event at the zoo. Some of the vendors include local food trucks, wineries, and distilleries such as:
Via Napoli Express
Carraba’s Italian Grill
Skippy's Ice Cream
Leo's Donuts
Elm Street Tacos
Exhale Cafe & Bake Shop
Bob Barkers
Limp Lizard
Ma & Pa's Popcorn
Kona Ice
Phat Kat Tacos
Heritage Hill
Ashley Lynn Winery
Lock One Distillery
Beak & Skiff
The zoo will have raffles and a live auction with all sorts of prizes from local vendors to all sorts of New York State sports teams. All proceeds from the event will go to the families.
"Included in your ticket price is food, drinks, access to the zoo and our other activities as well as access to entering all of our raffles and silent auctions. We will be holding a live auction at the end of the closing ceremony."
Local Tunnel to Towers Chapter Grants Life-Changing Payment to Widow of Onondaga County Lieutenant
Many people know about the mission of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, but for those who don't they are an organization dedicated to helping pay off mortgages and build adaptive homes for families left behind when a first responder is killed in the line of duty or catastrophically injured in battle. The organization was founded by current CEO Frank Siller after his brother was killed on 9/11. His brother was a New York City Firefighter.
Siller and the local Central NY chapter of the Tunnel to Towers foundation made the announcement they will be paying off the mortgage for the home owned by Lieutenant Michael Hoosock and his wife. You can read the full story online here.
