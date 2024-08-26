Is The Last Central New York Outback Closed?

Is the last Outback restaurant in the Central New York region now closed? We have the scoop on your bloomin onions.

Where 315 Eats Uncensored on Facebook had the following post:

Don’t plan on going to Outback route 31- they closed the doors for good and didn’t bother telling their employees until yesterday that it was their last day. No severance no notice no nothing but yet they get mad when employees do that to them?"

After reading that, we decided to investigate.

Is Outback Of Liverpool New York Closed?

On Outbacks website, they have it listed as "Closed." On Google, they are listed as "Temporary Closed."

Is This Goodbye To More Stores?

Back in March of 2024, WIBX reported that Outback announced during a recent earnings call that they will close 41 "underperforming" locations

American appetites began shifting toward healthier and less expensive options even before the pandemic, but COVID-19 really accelerated that trend. Before, people loved the concept of chowing down on a bloomin' onion while waiting for their 12 oz strip steak to come fresh off the grill. Now, people are looking at calorie content and if their bank account can afford a treat."

It wasn't immediately clear which restaurants will close for good, but insiders say some franchises have already shut down.

Where Outback once called home in New Hartford, you'll find Aqua Vino now:

The new restaurant was set up and decorated beautifully. The floor plan was similar to the Outback for the most part, with the bar in the center, and table seating on either side, but it was clean, modern, and comfortable."

You can read a review online here.

