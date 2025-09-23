Suicide remains the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, but communities across Central New York are taking steps to change that. On Saturday, September 27, 2025, volunteers from Oneida and Herkimer Counties will join the Out of the Darkness Community Walks, part of a nationwide effort organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Greater Central NY Chapter.

Local Walk Details

Two separate walks will take place locally:

Oneida County Out of the Darkness Community Walk Bellamy Harbor Park, Rome, NY Check-In: 9:30 AM Walk Start: 10:00 AM



Herkimer County Out of the Darkness Community Walk Herkimer ARC Park, 420 East German Street, Herkimer, NY Check-In: 9:30 AM Walk Start: 11:00 AM Register online: afsp.org/herkimercounty



Each year, more than 300,000 walkers nationwide participate in over 550 Out of the Darkness events, raising millions to support suicide prevention. Last year alone, these walks raised more than $21 million to fund education, support programs, and groundbreaking research.

