A disturbing animal neglect investigation in Oswego County has led to the rescue of nearly 140 animals and the arrest of a Pulaski man who is now facing multiple charges.

Investigation Began With Concern for a Great Dane

According to New York State Police, the case began on December 19, 2025, after authorities received a report about a malnourished Great Dane at a home on State Route 3 in the town of Pulaski.

Troopers responded to the property and spoke with homeowner Jeffrey D. Zehr, who claimed the dog was suffering from worms and fleas. He was advised to seek veterinary care, and police planned a follow-up visit.

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However, investigators say those follow-up attempts were unsuccessful, and Zehr became uncooperative.

Search Warrant Reveals Widespread Neglect

State Police finally secured a search warrant for the residence and the surrounding 87-acre property on March 13.

Authorities discovered approximately 140 animals living on the property, including several that were pregnant. Many of the animals were reportedly suffering from malnourishment, infections, and a lack of proper food, water, and shelter.

Veterinary teams on scene determined that at least 11 horses,15 goats, 8 sheep, 4 cats and 2 calves were being neglected and not receiving proper care.

Animals Removed With Help From Local Organizations

Due to the severity of the conditions, State Police coordinated with several local organizations to safely remove and treat the animals, including the Oswego County SPCA, Oswego Humane Society, and Kirkville Animal Rescue and Education (KARE).

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Officials say the property itself was also in extremely poor condition, with unsanitary and unsafe living environments. The home was ultimately deemed unfit for human occupancy by local code enforcement.

Weapons Discovered During Search

During the execution of the warrant, investigators also located two .22 caliber rifles inside the residence.

Further investigation revealed that Zehr is a convicted felon, making it illegal for him to possess firearms.

Arrest and Charges Filed

On April 25, 2026, Zehr was arrested and charged with:

40 counts of animal cruelty for failure to provide proper sustenance

1 count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

He was processed at State Police in Pulaski and issued an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on May 9.

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Anyone who suspects animal neglect or abuse is encouraged to report it to local authorities.

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