A snow-covered Upstate New York mobile home park became the scene of a troubling confrontation earlier this month, one that ended with a resident being struck by a snowplow following a verbal dispute.

New York State Police say the incident unfolded in the Town of Oswegatchie and has since led to criminal charges.

Argument During Snow Removal Turns Physical

According to State Police, troopers were called to Morley Park Drive on January 7 just after 5 p.m. for a report that someone may have been struck by a snowplow attached to a pickup truck.

Investigators determined a 67-year-old Ogdensburg man was operating a Chevrolet pickup equipped with a plow while clearing snow inside the mobile home park. At the same time, another individual was outside shoveling snow nearby.

Police say the two became involved in a verbal argument. Moments later, the driver left the area, and in the process, struck the other person with the plow.

Victim Taken to Hospital, Released

The person who was hit was transported to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for evaluation. State Police say the victim did not suffer serious injuries and was later released.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name, age, or gender.

Security Footage Plays Key Role in Investigation

During the investigation, State Police say the victim provided security camera footage that captured the incident. That video evidence ultimately led to an arrest.

On January 12, troopers charged the driver with second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor under New York law.

The man was processed at the State Police barracks in Ogdensburg and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to return to Town of Oswegatchie Court later this month.

Prior Police Response at Same Location

State Police confirmed this was not the first time troopers had been called to the Morley Park Drive mobile home park involving the same individual.

In October, police responded to a landlord-tenant dispute at the property. Investigators said electricity had been shut off to a tenant’s home without notice. In that case, the man was charged with unlawful eviction and released.

