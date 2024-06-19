What’s Open/What’s Closed On Juneteenth In Central New York?

What exactly is open, and what exactly is closed for Juneteenth here in Central New York?

First, What Is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth, the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marks the anniversary of when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. That happened on June 19, 1865. That was about two months after the Confederacy had surrendered and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

"Early celebrations date back to 1866, at first involving church-centered community gatherings in Texas. They spread across the South amongst newly freed African American slaves and their descendants and became more commercialized in the 1920s and 1930s, often centering on a food festival."

President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday to be observed annually on June 19th.

What's Open And What's Closed?

- You won’t be able to get into most government offices (federal, state and local) which are closed to observe the holiday.

- Most banks are also closed on Wednesday.

- Schools and most public libraries are also closed to celebrate Juneteenth.

- Most trash and recycling pickups will remain on a regular schedule according to the Daily Sentinel. They do say however, some municipal and private haulers may work on a different schedule so contact your local government or private hauler for details.

- U.S. Post offices will also be closed.

- Centro buses will run on their regular schedule.

- Companies such as Target, Walmart, and Starbucks will keep their doors open on the federal holiday this year.

- The stock market will be closed in observance of the holiday.

- UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services will be available on Juneteenth. UPS Store and FedEx Office locations will also be open on Wednesday, according to the each company's website.

- Walgreens locations will be open regular hours.

- A majority of Rite Aid locations according to USA Today will be open on Juneteenth, however customers are encouraged to check Rite Aid's website for holiday store hours.

You can check out a complete list of national retailers, malls, and more online here.

