According to the Ontario County Department of Public Health, officials are investigating a suspected locally acquired case of hantavirus.

Health officials stressed there is no connection to the cruise ship outbreak involving the Andes virus that’s been making headlines recently. They also say there is currently no risk to the general public.

What Is Hantavirus And How Does It Spread?

Hantavirus infections are extremely rare in New York and across much of the United States.

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The virus is usually spread through contact with infected mice or rodents, especially when droppings, urine, or nesting materials become airborne during cleaning.

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Health experts say activities like sweeping out attics, garages, barns, sheds, cabins, or seasonal camps can potentially stir virus particles into the air if rodent waste is present.

Spring Cleaning Could Increase Risk Of Rodent Exposure

As temperatures warm up and New Yorkers begin opening camps, cottages, and storage spaces for the season, officials are urging residents to take precautions.

The Ontario County Department of Public Health recommends wearing gloves and masks while cleaning areas where rodents may have been active.

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Officials also warn people not to vacuum or dry sweep rodent droppings because that can release contaminated particles into the air.

Is Hantavirus Contagious Between Humans?

Health officials say the hantavirus strains found in the United States do not spread from person to person.

The only hantavirus strain known to spread between humans is the Andes virus, which has recently been linked to reports surrounding a cruise ship outbreak in the news.

Officials say this suspected New York case is not connected in any way to that outbreak.

How To Protect Yourself From Hantavirus In New York

Health officials recommend:

Wearing gloves and masks when cleaning enclosed spaces

Ventilating areas before cleaning

Avoiding sweeping or vacuuming rodent droppings

Using disinfectant to safely clean contaminated surfaces

Sealing holes or openings where rodents could enter

Officials say taking a few extra precautions during spring cleaning season can greatly reduce the risk of exposure.

LIST: Norovirus Symptoms If you begin to feel any or all of these symptoms, see your doctor to make sure youw on’t spread the bug to others! Gallery Credit: CANVA