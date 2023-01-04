Are You Really Adding This To Your Mixed Drinks Central New York?

While shopping in a grocery store in New Hartford, this author stumbled on this item in the drink isle. Are people really adding this odd food item to mixed drinks?

Onions. Yes, onions. Is Shrek a bartender on Varick Street?

Have you ever heard of cocktail onions? Apparently, a cocktail onion is a pearl onion pickled in a brine with small amounts of turmeric and paprika:

Pearl onions are naturally sweet, which makes them an excellent pairing with many cocktails. Other sweet onions such as the crystal wax, also known as the white Bermuda, are also sometimes used. In many cases, white varieties of these sweet onions are used, since many consumers expect cocktail onions to be white."

Most people like normal garnishes in drinks like olives or lemons. But, if you want to stand out, you could add these little gems. I mean, drinks are like onions. There are many layers to make them delicious.

So what type of drinks even use an onion in it?

Dry Martini and Vodka Martini are high up on that list, but also another popular mixed drink would be the Gibson. For those that don't know, the Gibson is a Dry Martini, with a cocktail onion instead of olive.

What do cocktail onions taste like?

Thanks to the internet, for those that have never tasted these have answers:

A great cocktail onion is crisp and carries a hint of other flavors, beyond just the piquant onion. Cocktail onions, being small, are generally sweeter and less bracing than their full-sized counterparts."

Have you ever used one?

So is this author just being ridiculous? Have you ever used these onions before? Is there any way I could make more Shrek references in this story? Let us know your thoughts when you text us on our station app.

We Found the 13 Drunkest Counties in New York These findings were the result of data pulled from County Health Rankings for 2021.

13 MORE Weird Vanity Plates You Can Put on Your Car in New York As of this writing, here are 13 MORE strange personalized vanity plates that are available in the state of New York!