Winter may still feel a little ways off, but one Central New York city is already getting ready for snow season. And if you regularly park on the street overnight, you'll want to pay attention.

The City of Oneida's annual overnight parking ban officially goes into effect tonight, Thursday, October 15, meaning drivers will need to find somewhere else to leave their vehicles during certain hours.

The Oneida City Police Department is reminding residents that the seasonal restriction will remain in place through April 15, 2027.

What Are the Overnight Parking Rules in Oneida?

Under the city's ordinance, parking on any city street for 30 minutes or longer is prohibited between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Read More: Why Leaving the Leaves Could Be Better for Your CNY Yard

The restriction applies throughout the City of Oneida, so residents who typically park along the street overnight will need to make other arrangements.

Why Does Oneida Have an Overnight Parking Ban?

Anyone who has spent a winter in Central New York knows how quickly the snow can pile up. The overnight parking ban helps keep roads clear so snowplows can safely remove snow without having to maneuver around parked vehicles.

It also helps ensure emergency vehicles can get through when they're needed.

And while we haven't gotten into the worst of winter weather just yet, those flurries are coming and city officials want residents to be prepared before the snow starts flying.

When Does the Parking Ban End?

Oneida's overnight parking restrictions will remain in effect through April 15, 2027.

Police are encouraging residents to secure off-street parking now rather than waiting until the first significant snowfall.

So, if you live in Oneida or frequently visit someone overnight, make sure you've got a parking plan. The last thing anyone wants is to deal with a parking violation on top of everything else winter throws our way.