A longtime Oneida tradition is growing into a larger community event focused on remembrance, support and connection.

The Oneida Health Auxiliary will host Oneida Light a Light 2026 on Saturday, September 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Oneida Health campus.

At the heart of the evening will be a display of hundreds of glowing luminaries on the lawn of the Dorothy G. Griffin Radiation Oncology Center at the corner of Genesee and Seneca streets.

Each luminary can be dedicated in memory of a loved one, in honor of a cancer survivor or caregiver, or in recognition of someone who has made a meaningful difference in another person’s life.

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Visitors are welcome throughout the evening, but organizers say the display will be especially moving around sunset, when a brief tribute will take place and the luminaries will illuminate the campus.

Light a Light Is Growing in 2026

What began as a simple LED luminary display has expanded this year to include tours of Oneida Health’s cancer care facilities, a community resource fair, opportunities to meet members of the care team and a drive-through barbecue dinner.

During the event, guests can tour Oneida Health Cancer Care’s Medical Oncology office and learn more about the services available through the Roswell Park Care Network.

The Dorothy G. Griffin Radiation Oncology Center and Oneida Health Breast Care will also be open for tours. Visitors will be able to meet members of the care team and learn about local treatment, screening and support services available to patients and their families.

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A community resource fair featuring local organizations, wellness resources and support services will be held in the parking area next to the Radiation Oncology Center.

BBQ Dinner Available During the Event

Piggy Pat’s Smoke & Ale House will provide a drive-through barbecue dinner, available for pickup from 4 to 6 p.m.

Dinner tickets can be purchased at OneidaLightALight.org or by picking up an order form at Worthy Boutique, located at 767 Lenox Avenue, Suite 2, in Oneida.

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Those who plan to stay for the evening are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket and enjoy the campus activities and luminary display. Luminaries will also be available to purchase during the event.

Proceeds will support the Oneida Health Auxiliary and its work to enhance patient care, purchase equipment and support programs throughout Oneida Health.

Organizations interested in participating in the resource fair can contact the Oneida Health Foundation at foundation@oneidahealth.org or 315-361-2196.

Oneida Light a Light 2026 will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 26, at the Oneida Health campus, located at 301 Genesee Street in Oneida. Luminary purchases, BBQ tickets, sponsorship information and additional event details are available at OneidaLightALight.org.