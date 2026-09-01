A new memorial coming to Herkimer will make sure the faces of local heroes are never forgotten.

Plans are underway to build a memorial wall honoring deceased first responders and military veterans from Oneida and Herkimer counties.

Memorial Wall Will Feature Etched Portraits

The wall will be built next to the War Dogs Memorial near the Exit 30 ramp in Herkimer.

Instead of displaying only names, the monument will feature etched portraits of the local men and women who served their communities or country before passing away.

It will give families, friends and future generations a place to see the faces behind the service and sacrifice.

Families Will Not Be Charged

White Hill Memorials is donating the portrait etchings for the project, which means families will not have to pay to include an eligible loved one on the wall.

How to Submit a Loved One’s Photo

Organizers are asking families throughout Oneida and Herkimer counties to help them identify the veterans and first responders who deserve a place on the memorial.

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The new wall will stand beside the existing War Dogs Memorial, creating another permanent place in Herkimer dedicated to remembering the people, and animals, who served.

To fill out the nomination form click here.