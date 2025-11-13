The Oneida Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is asking the community to help honor and support local veterans this holiday season.

The group is currently seeking sponsors for its eighth annual Wreaths Across America ceremony, as well as donations for the Feed Our Vets program, both efforts designed to pay tribute to those who’ve served, past and present.

Wreaths Across America Ceremony

This year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony will take place at noon on Saturday, December 13, at Forest Hill Cemetery, 2201 Oneida Street in Utica. The wreath-laying will be held in the veterans section at the top of the hill, where community members and volunteers will place wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes.

Sponsorships are tax-deductible and help fund the wreaths placed during the ceremony. This year, the Oneida DAR is also extending that spirit of giving to living veterans in need by partnering with Feed Our Vets, which helps combat food insecurity among local veterans and their families.

How to Become a Sponsor

To become a sponsor or make a donation, checks can be made out to either Wreaths Across America or Feed Our Vets, and mailed to:

Leslie Raney, 3410 Martin Road, Clinton, NY 13323.

Whether you choose to sponsor a wreath or help fill a veteran’s pantry, every contribution makes a difference.

