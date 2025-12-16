Oneida County Hosting Winter Vaccination Clinics in Rome
Winter in Central New York already comes with enough challenges. Cold temps, packed schedules, school germs making the rounds... it’s a lot. That’s why Oneida County is making it easier for families to stay healthy by bringing vaccination clinics directly into the community this winter.
The Oneida County Health Department has announced a series of winter vaccination clinics in the City of Rome, designed to help residents stay up to date on important vaccines throughout the colder months.
In total, six clinics will be held between December and March, beginning December 16, at two accessible community locations: Copper City Connection on East Locust Street and Connected Community Schools on North James Street.
All clinics will operate from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Winter Clinic Dates and Locations in Rome
Copper City Connection
Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Connected Community Schools
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
What Vaccines Are Available at Oneida County Clinics?
Vaccines offered at these clinics include flu shots, COVID vaccines, school-required vaccines, and other recommended immunizations.
How to Schedule a Vaccination Appointment
Appointments are required for all clinics. To schedule, residents can call the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5747.
