Winter in Central New York already comes with enough challenges. Cold temps, packed schedules, school germs making the rounds... it’s a lot. That’s why Oneida County is making it easier for families to stay healthy by bringing vaccination clinics directly into the community this winter.

Oneida County Hosting Winter Vaccination Clinics in Rome

The Oneida County Health Department has announced a series of winter vaccination clinics in the City of Rome, designed to help residents stay up to date on important vaccines throughout the colder months.

In total, six clinics will be held between December and March, beginning December 16, at two accessible community locations: Copper City Connection on East Locust Street and Connected Community Schools on North James Street.

All clinics will operate from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Winter Clinic Dates and Locations in Rome

Copper City Connection

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Connected Community Schools

Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

What Vaccines Are Available at Oneida County Clinics?

Vaccines offered at these clinics include flu shots, COVID vaccines, school-required vaccines, and other recommended immunizations.

How to Schedule a Vaccination Appointment

Appointments are required for all clinics. To schedule, residents can call the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5747.

