Disaster Relief Funding Still Available for Tornado-Impacted Residents in Oneida County
If you or someone you know is still feeling the effects of the recent tornadoes that struck Rome, Clark Mills, or Westmoreland, there is still help available.
The Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency (MVCAA) is reminding residents that disaster relief assistance is still open for applications, and families are encouraged to apply before funding runs out. This support is made possible through the Community Services Block Grant and is designed to assist families who are struggling to secure stable housing and basic needs following the storm damage.
What Assistance Is Available?
Eligible residents impacted by the tornadoes may qualify for rental assistance, including back rent, first month’s rent, and security deposits, plus limited household items like hygiene products, clothing, and other essentials.
Important: Disaster relief funds cannot be used for structural home repairs or damage to buildings.
How to Apply
Residents who believe they may qualify are encouraged to reach out as soon as possible, as funding is limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Call MVCAA at 315-624-9930 to learn more or start the application process.
For additional resources and agency information, visit: www.mvcaa.com
