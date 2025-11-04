If you or someone you know is still feeling the effects of the recent tornadoes that struck Rome, Clark Mills, or Westmoreland, there is still help available.

The Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency (MVCAA) is reminding residents that disaster relief assistance is still open for applications, and families are encouraged to apply before funding runs out. This support is made possible through the Community Services Block Grant and is designed to assist families who are struggling to secure stable housing and basic needs following the storm damage.

What Assistance Is Available?

Eligible residents impacted by the tornadoes may qualify for rental assistance, including back rent, first month’s rent, and security deposits, plus limited household items like hygiene products, clothing, and other essentials.

Read More: CNY Fire Safety Reminder for the End of Daylight Saving Time

Important: Disaster relief funds cannot be used for structural home repairs or damage to buildings.

How to Apply

Residents who believe they may qualify are encouraged to reach out as soon as possible, as funding is limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call MVCAA at 315-624-9930 to learn more or start the application process.

For additional resources and agency information, visit: www.mvcaa.com

Get our free mobile app

Top Signs a Thunderstorm Could Turn Severe And When to Head to Safety Severe thunderstorms can pop up fast, sometimes in a matter of minutes. While many storms only bring a quick downpour, others can turn dangerous, packing damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and even tornadoes.

Knowing the early warning signs can give you precious minutes to get yourself and your family to safety. Here’s what to watch for. Gallery Credit: Unsplash