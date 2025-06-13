Foodies, mark your calendars and prep your appetites. Oneida County Restaurant Week is back! From July 13th to 24th, this highly anticipated summer event invites you to experience the best bites across the region with exclusive, limited-time prix-fixe menus at some of the area’s best dining spots.

Whether you’re craving wood-fired pizza, sizzling seafood, Mediterranean flavors, or old-school pub classics, this year’s lineup of participating restaurants offers something for every palate and price point. With specially curated menus ranging from $15 to $50, it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself, try something new, and support local culinary talent.

What to Expect During Restaurant Week

Expect delicious deals from familiar favorites like Babe’s at Harbor Point, Aqua Vino, Symeons, Saranac Brewery’s 1888 Biergarten, and Zeina’s Café, plus buzz-worthy stops like Toka Bocca Bistro and The Cremeria. Whether you plan to hop from happy hour to dessert bar or indulge in a full-course meal, Restaurant Week makes it easy to build your perfect foodie itinerary.

Read More: New York Issues Cannabis Recall Due to Unsafe Pesticides

Kick things off on Sunday, July 13, and don’t miss the Happy Hour Bash at Five Points Pub on Thursday, July 24 for a lively celebration of great drinks, local flavor, and community vibes.

Check out the full list of participating restaurants here.

How to Keep Your Home Cool This Summer Without Blowing Your Budget Electric bills are soaring and summer heat is intensifying. Discover practical, money-saving tips to keep your New York home cool without breaking the bank, even as 2025 energy costs hit a 12-year high.