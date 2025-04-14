Oneida County Sheriff Deputy Under Investigation After Partner’s Home Set on Fire
An Oneida County Sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave after a fire at his partner’s home was determined to be arson.
Deputy Aaron M. Alshaman, 29, was found near the scene of a house fire early Wednesday morning on the 1100 block of Kellogg Avenue in Utica, according to court documents. Utica police and fire crews responded around 4:30 a.m. and found a large fire at the rear of a two-story, two-family home.
Utica police have classified the fire as arson, saying it was intentionally set. One of the people who lives at the home is in an intimate relationship with Alshaman, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputy on Duty During Arson at Partner’s Home, Now on Leave
In an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) filed Friday, deputies stated they believe Alshaman started the fire “based on strong physical evidence.” He was reportedly on duty at the time.
Alshaman has not been arrested. Utica police are actively investigating, and no charges have been filed at this time.
The sheriff’s office has also launched an internal investigation and described Alshaman’s actions as “uncharacteristic,” raising concerns about his mental state. A judge has approved a temporary order to remove Alshaman’s firearms as the ERPO process continues.
