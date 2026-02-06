If you ever get a phone call claiming a loved one has been arrested and can be released for a fee, take a deep breath before doing anything else. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using fear, urgency, and fake identities to trick Central New Yorkers into handing over money, and it’s happening more often than you might think.

It’s being called a “bail scam". Here’s what you need to know.

What Is the “Bail Scam” Targeting Oneida County Residents?

Scammers are calling people and claiming to be representatives from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office or local police departments.

They often use official-sounding names like “Sgt. Thomas” or “Lt. Bryant Moore” and say they’re calling about a loved one who’s been arrested.

The goal? Convince you that you can secure that person’s release, right now, for a fee.

In many reported cases, scammers tell families their loved one can be released with an ankle monitor for a much lower cost than normal bail. The problem?

Many of these individuals are pre-arraignment, meaning no bail has even been set yet, making the entire story fake.

Yes, Scammers Can Fake Caller ID Numbers

Some scammers use a tactic called caller ID spoofing, which allows them to make it look like the call is coming from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, a local police department or a trusted government agency.

Even if your phone shows a familiar number or says “Oneida County,” that does not mean the call is real. Spoofing is designed to build trust, create urgency, and pressure you before you have time to think.

Red Flag: They Demand Immediate Payment

These calls are almost always high-pressure and time-sensitive. Scammers typically instruct victims to send money through Cash App, Zelle, Venmo and PayPal. Or they may direct you to a physical location to drop off payment.

This is a massive red flag.

Important Facts to Remember

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says:

They will NEVER call you demanding payment for fines, bail, or legal matters.

They will NEVER request payment through apps or electronic transfers.

Fines are assessed and collected only through the court system.

Bail is paid in person at the booking department using cash, cashier’s check, or bond, with proper ID.

The Sheriff’s Office Civil Division collects money only for court-ordered civil judgments and never through unsolicited phone calls.

If someone is asking for money over the phone, it’s a scam!

What To Do If You Get a Suspicious Call

Do NOT give out personal or financial information. Instead, ask for the caller’s name, contact number, and agency address. Tell them you will verify independently and hang up.

Then report the call to law enforcement at 315-736-0141.

Trust Your Gut

Scammers can sound convincing and may already have some of your personal details. But if something feels off, it probably is.

Slow down. Verify. Never rush into sending money.

And please share this warning with family members, especially older relatives who may be more vulnerable to these types of scams. Staying informed is one of the best ways we protect each other here in Central New York.

