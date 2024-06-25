One of America’s Best Lakeside Hotels Is Located In Upstate New York

When you live in Central and Upstate New York, trying to pick a place to take your summer vacation can be challenging. However, one of America's best lakeside hotels is here in Upstate.

According to U.S. News & World Report, one of America’s best lakeside hotels is basically in our backyard here in Upstate. In order to rank their hotels they look at several things. They know that their site is best suited to show travelers the absolute best hotels and resorts in the world, so to be considered these destinations need to receive 4, 4.5 or 5-star “hotel class” ratings. They also need to have at least 20 guest rooms.

From there, they rank hotels that match that criteria based on awards they get from respected travel industry experts, their hotel glass and guest ratings. The top 25% of the hotels on that list get their “Gold Badge” and sure enough, this Lake Placid resort was placed at lucky 13th place.

13th Place In All Of America Goes To The Lake Placid Lodge

U.S. News & World Report ranked the Lake Placid Lodge at 13th place:

"This rustic lodge set on the shore of Lake Placid in the Adirondacks is stunning inside and out, according to recent guests. Typical of most Relais & Châteaux properties, accommodations are exquisitely designed with rustic objets d'art, custom-made beds crafted from tree limbs and the occasional private balcony overlooking the waterfront."

They go on to highlight the rooms, and mention how this resort has won two critic awards recently. Also, reviews are very positive:

You can read more online here. Also, check out the Lake Placid Lodge online here.

