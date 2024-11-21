One New York Resident Wins $1,000 A Day For Life

One New York resident is now much richer after winning a thousand dollars a day with Cash 4 Life.

A first prize winner was announced for the November 20th drawing for Cash 4 Life. They now win the 1st place prize of $1,000 a day for life. The winning ticket sold in Westchester:

618 COLUMBUS AVENUE STATIONARY, 618 COLUMBUS AVE , THORNWOOD"

The winning numbers were 27, 28, 38, 39, 55, 01. Congrats to this one winner! Spend that money well.

More Winners Throughout New York

One lucky lottery player in New York State won't have to worry about money ever again after winning Cash for Life on Tuesday, October 29th 2024. One second-place Cash for Life ticket was sold at the ADIL Enterprises INC at 3189 Broadway Street in New York City. The winner will get $1,000 a WEEK for life.

More Winners From September

One first-place Cash for Life ticket was sold at the Speedway on Curry Road in Schenectady. The winner will get $1,000 a DAY for life from the September 19th drawing. There were four second-place winners, worth $1,000 a WEEK for life. 3 of the 4 winning tickets were sold at the same store in Schenectady.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are a number of lottery scams going around you should be aware of. The scams may have different names but they all have the same intent - a promise of big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.” You can read more online here.

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to hit a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam. You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

November 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on November 1st 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler