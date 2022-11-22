One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home.

This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:

With a colorful provenance dating back to the American Revolution and the distinction of housing British General Burgoyne after his defeat at Saratoga, this iconic brick Georgian manor creates a remarkable setting for today’s style of living."

The home has 7 acres of land, and even though it was built in 1765, it's been renovated and kept up to date:

Perfect-proportioned, light-filled rooms feature tall ceilings & oversize windows retaining their original details of fine millwork & moldings, ornate fireplaces & richly patinated wood floors. A wide front-to-back entry with classic staircase, expansive living room with alcove study, inviting dining room & 1st fl guest suite create a relaxed & elegant setting for easy entertaining.

You can read more on the home here, and scroll down for photos.

Again, this home was built back in 1765 by the Van Schaack family. Famous British commander General Burgoyne was imprisoned at the house after his defeat by the colonists at Saratoga in 1777, before his return to England. Even though he was stuck here, he was extremely comfortable according to reports. It is also rumored that John Jay, Alexander Hamilton, and Aaron Burr were visitors.

Houlihan Lawrence reports that the home has expanded over its long history and has also been restored by the current owners. Other facts for the 5 bedroom home offers 5,796 square feet of living space, a main level guest suite, a modern kitchen, family room, recreation room, and an inviting porch, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Take a look inside:

