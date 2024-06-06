World’s Only Festival For Dads Is In Upstate New York

Did you know the world's only festival dedicated to Dads is here in Upstate New York?

Get ready for Old Forge's 1st Annual Dad Fest presented by the Central Adirondack Association on June 15th, Father's Day Weekend. It's a whole festival that celebrates all sorts of Dads.

"This year, we're combining the excitement of the Car Rally, Car Parade, and Frog Jump into one massive festival - Dad Festl!"

What Can You Expect At Dad Fest?

Here's what you can expect:

Old Forge's Annual Antique Car Rally is back this year with the addition of antique snowmobiles to its impressive lineup. Also don't forget the annual Father's Day Frog Jump at 12PM at the basketball courts. Attendees can explore a variety of vendor booths, enjoy live music, and dance the day away as the festive atmosphere keeps the party going. The rally will offer a delightful array of delicious food and refreshing beverages to satisfy everyone's cravings.

For those looking for some friendly competition, the Greatest Dad Competition is new this year. Kids will have a blast in the dedicated Kids' Zone, which features a bouncy house, face painting, and more. The event will end with the classic car parade, showcasing the stunning vehicles placing Dads in all their glory. This year's rally promises to be a memorable celebration for car enthusiasts and families alike.

Here's A Look At A Schedule Of Events

8am Pavilion Opens for Snowmobile Setup / Outdoor Vendor Setup

9am Car Rally Registration Begins

11am Festival Starts

12am All Cars on the Field

12am Band Starts

12am Frog Jumping Competition (Basketball Courts)

3pm Dad Competition

4pm Awards

4:30pm Start Parade Line up

5:00 Parade back through town

You can get an updated schedule anytime online here.

So bring your family and friends for a day of laughter, entertainment, and unforgettable memories. Dad Fest in Old Forge is the place to be this Father's Day weekend.

