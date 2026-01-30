In October, a good Samaritan driving along Route 365 in Central New York made a discovery that’s left more questions than answers, and now state troopers are hoping the public can help solve the mystery.

A heavy bronze memorial plaque honoring a World War II veteran was found on the side of the road in the town of Verona and later turned in to the New York State Police on October 13, 2025. Despite months of research and outreach, investigators still don’t know where the plaque came from, or where it belongs.

The plaque is inscribed:

In Memory of Harold B. Cole

Born April 29, 1916

Died serving his country June 8, 1943

Presented by his comrades

According to online records, Harold B. Cole served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II and died while serving his country in 1943.

Because of its size, weight, and construction, troopers believe the plaque likely came from a permanent monument, memorial site, or display, not something meant to be portable. Yet somehow, it ended up along Route 365 in Verona, with no clear explanation.

State Police have followed several leads, including contacting a cemetery in Ohio where a man with the same name and dates is buried, as well as nearby VFW posts and American Legion halls. So far, none have been able to claim the plaque.

Even after three months of searching, troopers say there’s still no indication how the memorial made its way to Oneida County, or who is missing it.

Now, they’re asking for help from the community.

If you recognize the plaque, know of a memorial that may be missing it, or have any information that could help return this tribute to its rightful place, you’re asked to contact the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000 and reference case number NY2501025152.

