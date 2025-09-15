Police Searching for Suspect in Upstate New York Homicide
A homicide suspect is on the run in New York, and police say he could be armed and dangerous. Authorities are urging the public to be alert, stay cautious, and call immediately if they spot him.
Who Police Are Looking For
The New York State Police, along with Cohoes Police, are actively searching for 53-year-old Anthony Bechand in connection with a homicide that occurred Sunday, September 14th, on Earl Lynn Court in Cohoes.
He is described as a white male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. His clothing is unknown.
Bechand had been traveling in a white 2024 Chevrolet Silverado, which was located earlier Sunday, September 14th, in the Town of Brighton, Franklin County. He remains at large.
Suspect Considered Armed and Dangerous
Authorities are asking the public to contact police with any information about Bechand’s whereabouts. The New York State Police tip line is 518-897-2000.
Officials stress that the public should not approach Bechand if spotted. Instead, immediately call law enforcement.
