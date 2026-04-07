New York State Police are ramping up enforcement this week as part of a statewide distracted driving crackdown, so yes, they’ll be watching closely.

“Put the Phone Away or Pay” Campaign Underway

The annual enforcement effort, known as “Put the Phone Away or Pay,” runs from now through Monday, April 13.

This week, troopers will be actively targeting drivers who are using phones or other electronic devices behind the wheel.

NYS Police Using Unmarked Vehicles to Catch Distracted Drivers

State Police say they’ll be using a mix of marked patrol cars and unmarked vehicles, known as Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles.

Read More: Climb Inside Fire Trucks and More at MVCC’s Touch-A-Truck Event

These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic, but give troopers a better view of what drivers are actually doing inside their cars.

According to State Police, that elevated vantage point helps them spot violations that might otherwise go unnoticed.

And while they may look like regular vehicles, officials say they are still clearly identifiable as emergency vehicles once the lights are activated.

Thousands of Tickets Issued Last Year

During last year’s campaign, State Police issued more than 22,800 tickets, including over 4,600 for distracted driving alone.

Read More: NYSP Seek Answers in 2022 Homicide of 7-Year-Old Johnstown Boy

New York has strict penalties when it comes to distracted driving:

First offense: $50 to $200 fine

Second offense (within 18 months): Up to $250

Third or more (within 18 months): Up to $450

For younger or probationary drivers, the consequences are even more serious:

First offense: 120-day license suspension

Second offense within six months: Possible one-year revocation

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 3,200 people were killed in the U.S. in 2024 in crashes involving distracted driving.

Simple Ways to Stay Safe Behind the Wheel

Officials are reminding drivers that a few small habits can make a big difference. Pull over safely before sending or reading a text message. Or, you could left a passenger handle the messaging if needed. Another good tip is to keep your phone out of reach if you know you'll be too tempted.

The 10 Most Distracting Books To Listen To While Driving In New York Audiobooks that are over 150 to 160 WPM are "considered distracting as it requires more concentration due to the high volume of words being spoken per minute."

10 Worst States For Drinking and Driving According to Forbes Advisor here are the 10 worst states when it comes to drinking and driving. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins



