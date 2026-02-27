New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help after an ATV was found abandoned earlier this month in Lewis County.

Troopers say the vehicle was discovered on February 10, 2026, on Sweeney Road in the town of Greig.

Abandoned ATV Found on Sweeney Road in Greig

According to police, the ATV is believed to be a Suzuki LT-F4WD, possibly a 1995 model.

Officials say it appears the ATV was originally red, but it has since been spray painted green. The seat padding is also missing, and there are no registration plates displayed on the vehicle.

State Police say the VIN is not currently linked to a registered owner, making it difficult to determine who the ATV belongs to.

State Police Searching for Owner of Green Suzuki ATV

Anyone who may recognize the ATV or has information about its ownership is asked to contact New York State Police at 315-366-6000.

Be sure to reference case number NY2600217918 when calling.

