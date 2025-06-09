A serious crash on the New York State Thruway Friday has left a State Trooper hospitalized with serious injuries, serving as a reminder of the importance of New York’s Move Over Law.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. near Exit 26 in Schenectady County, when the Trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a Honda Odyssey. A passing semi-truck struck the Trooper’s patrol car, sending the officer over a guardrail and down an embankment.

Read More: Utica Police Cracking Down on Dangerous Driving

The Trooper sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center. The driver and passenger of the Honda were also injured, though their injuries were minor. They were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam for treatment.

All westbound lanes were closed for several hours as emergency crews responded and conducted the investigation.

What Is New York’s Move Over Law?

New York’s Move Over Law requires drivers to slow down and move over one full lane when approaching stopped emergency vehicles, tow trucks, road maintenance, or hazard vehicles with flashing lights, as long as it's safe to do so. If a lane change is unsafe, drivers must significantly reduce their speed.

Read More: Can You Turn Left on Red in New York? Here’s What the Law Says

The law was first enacted in 2011 and has since expanded to include a wider range of roadside workers. Violating the Move Over Law can lead to fines, points on your license, and increased insurance rates.

More importantly, failure to follow this law puts lives at risk, as seen in this recent incident.

For full details, visit the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

Motorcyclists Safety Tips Discover essential safety tips for riders and drivers, plus how to avoid crashes and ride responsibly this season.