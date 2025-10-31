As families across Central New York get ready for trick-or-treating, state health experts are warning about a growing concern involving children and cannabis-infused edibles, many of which look exactly like the sweet treats filling candy buckets this time of year. While social media rumors often spark fears about edibles being handed out to kids on Halloween, experts say the real risk is already inside the home.

Edibles Often Look Just Like Candy — Especially to Kids

Health officials report a rise in incidents where young children accidentally ingested cannabis-infused edibles, often because they were mistaken for regular gummies or snacks.

Cannabis edibles are increasingly being sold in packaging that looks strikingly similar to traditional gummies, chocolates, and snack brands that children recognize. This is especially true within the illicit market, where products frequently mimic popular treats found in stores..

With Halloween candy filling kitchen counters, treat bowls, and kids’ backpacks, it becomes much easier for a child to confuse a cannabis edible with their holiday sweets.

Accidental Consumption Can Be Severe or Even Deadly

Health officials warn that even a small amount of THC can have dangerous effects on young children. Just one or two pieces of a high-potency edible may cause extreme drowsiness and difficulty waking up. Larger amounts can lead to seizures, dangerously slowed breathing, and the need for intensive medical care, including potential placement on a breathing machine.

Since adult-use cannabis became legal in New York in 2021, accidental ingestion cases among children have risen sharply. In recent years, the number of reported incidents has climbed by nearly ten times compared to a decade ago.

Not a Trick-or-Treating Issue — But Halloween Does Increase Risk

Officials emphasize that children are not receiving edibles while trick-or-treating. The far more common scenario happens after Halloween, when candy is everywhere and kids are more likely to grab something they think is a treat.

Edibles left on a counter, in an unlocked drawer, or mixed into a household snack stash can easily be mistaken for regular sweets, especially when kids are already on the hunt for “just one more piece of candy.”

How Parents Can Protect Kids This Halloween

To help prevent accidental ingestion, it's recommended to keep cannabis edibles stored the same way you would secure prescription medications or cleaning products. Locked containers, childproof storage bags, and secure drawers can reduce access, especially in homes with curious toddlers or older kids who love to snack.

Even if edibles seem hidden, candy-heavy holidays like Halloween make it easier for kids to stumble upon lookalike products when digging for treats.

A little extra precaution can help ensure that after the costumes come off and the candy sorting begins, everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.

If accidental ingestion is suspected at any time, contact the Poison Center or seek immediate medical help.

