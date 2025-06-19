As of this week, New York State has begun distributing Summer EBT benefits to eligible families across the state, including here in Central New York.

The Summer EBT program is designed to help low-income families with school-age children purchase groceries during the summer months, when access to school meals may be limited. Each eligible child will receive a one-time benefit of $120, which can be used like SNAP benefits at participating grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and other EBT-authorized retailers.

Benefits Are Now Rolling Out

While eligibility letters began going out on June 2, the actual benefits started being loaded onto cards on June 18 and will continue to be distributed throughout the summer. If you receive a letter, that means your child is eligible and the benefit will be issued.

Families who received Summer EBT benefits in 2024 and used them will have this year’s benefit loaded onto their existing card. If the card was replaced last year, the benefit will also load onto the new card. New participants and children who didn’t use their 2024 benefit will receive a brand-new EBT card by mail.

Who Gets It Automatically?

Most eligible children do not need to apply. They’ll be automatically enrolled if:

They are between ages 6–16 and receive SNAP, Temporary Assistance, or Medicaid, OR

They are directly certified for free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

Attending a school that offers free meals to all students is not enough to qualify. Families should refer to their eligibility letter or use the online eligibility checker if unsure.

Who Needs to Apply?

Some families may still need to submit an application, especially if the child is not enrolled in SNAP, Medicaid, or directly certified for school meals.

To qualify, the student must:

Attend a school that participates in the NSLP, and

The household’s income must be at or below 185% of the federal poverty level (e.g., $57,720 annually for a family of four).

Applications will be accepted until September 4, 2025, and only one application is needed per household.

Apply online here: Summer EBT Application Portal

Benefit Expiration & Card Use

Once issued, Summer EBT benefits are available for 122 days and will expire if not used. Cards can be used at any EBT-accepted retailer or online, and users can track balances, freeze their cards between purchases, and get account information using the ebtEDGE website or app.

Important Reminders:

If you don’t receive a benefit or eligibility letter by August 1, call the Summer EBT Helpline.

Benefits cannot be replaced if stolen, so protect your card by freezing it after use.

This is a one-time benefit per eligible child for summer 2025.

Seneca, Herkimer, Oneida, and other local counties are included in the program rollout.

