Looking for a reason to get the kids off the screens and into the fresh air? New York State just gave us one. The Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS), together with the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, has launched a brand-new Literacy Trail. It's a fun program that blends two things we love: reading and the great outdoors.

The Literacy Trail is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s “Unplug and Play” initiative, announced in her 2025 State of the State address. The goal is to encourage families to swap screen time for story time while exploring some of the most beautiful parks New York has to offer.

What is the Literacy Trail?

The Literacy Trail pairs 10 beloved children’s books with 10 New York State Parks. Each park has been matched with a story that complements its landscape and unique features: think splashy waterfalls, wide-open meadows, and trails perfect for little adventurers. Childhood experts reviewed over 100 books before choosing the final 10, making sure each one sparks curiosity and connects kids with nature.

And here’s the best part: select parks will even be handing out a limited number of free books to families on a first-come, first-served basis. So yes, you could walk into a park and leave with a story to take home.

Which Parks Are Featured?

If you’re planning family trips this fall, you’ll want to add these parks to your list:

Allegany State Park

Letchworth State Park

Watkins Glen State Park

Green Lakes State Park

Point Au Roche State Park

Mine Kill State Park

Thacher State Park

Taconic State Park

Clay Pit Ponds State Park

Hempstead Lake State Park

From the waterfalls of Watkins Glen to the crystal waters of Green Lakes, each stop on the trail is a perfect backdrop for both hiking and story time.

And for families around Central New York, this initiative hits close to home. Green Lakes State Park, located just outside Syracuse, is one of the featured Literacy Trail stops. Known for its stunning meromictic lakes (translation: the water is so clear and colorful it looks like the Caribbean), Green Lakes is already a favorite spot for swimming, hiking, and picnics. Now, it’s also a place where kids can dive into a good book while surrounded by nature.

That means you don’t need to travel across the state to be part of this program. You can plan a simple weekend trip right in our backyard. Imagine hiking the trails, grabbing ice cream, then sitting under a shady tree with a free picture book. It’s the perfect day trip for families.

Can’t Get to a Featured Park?

Not a problem! Families across New York are encouraged to grab the books from their local library and explore any nearby park, trail, or historic site. The idea is simple: pair a book with some fresh air and let the imagination do the rest.

You can also find maps, the full book list, and extra resources on the OCFS website.

Final Chapter

From story walks to bilingual story hours, New York has already been blending books and nature in fun ways, but the Literacy Trail takes it statewide. Whether your kids are into running, splashing, or just sitting under a tree with a good picture book, this program is a great excuse to get outdoors.

So pack a snack, grab a library card, and get ready for a new kind of family adventure: hiking trails that lead straight into storybooks.

