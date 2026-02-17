New York State Police say a man was shot by troopers in the on Monday after he displayed what appeared to be a handgun during a confrontation.

Incident Reported Along Queens Highway in Ulster County

According to New York State Police, troopers from SP Ellenville were called around 12:42 p.m. to Queens Highway near State Route 209 in the town of Rochester, Ulster County, for a report of a man walking southbound while holding a handgun.

Suspect Refused Commands, Displayed Weapon

Troopers say they located a man matching the description given to Ulster County 911 and issued multiple commands for him to show his hands. Police say the man refused to comply and instead displayed what appeared to be a handgun, at which point troopers discharged their duty weapons, striking the individual.

Man Airlifted to Westchester Medical Center

Troopers immediately rendered medical aid and requested emergency medical services. The man was transported by Kerhonkson-Accord Rescue Ambulance and then airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Pellet Gun Recovered, Investigation Ongoing

State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the weapon was a realistic-looking pellet gun. The names of those involved have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the New York State Police SP Ellenville Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.

