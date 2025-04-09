Man Opens Fire at New York State Police Barracks
A police-involved shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon in Saratoga County when an armed man opened fire at the New York State Police barracks in Malta.
At approximately 1:43 p.m., New York State Police responded to an active shooter outside the SP Malta barracks on Route 9. According to initial reports, a male suspect arrived at the facility armed with a hunting-style rifle and fired several rounds directly at the building.
Troopers quickly exited the barracks and engaged with the suspect, fatally shooting him.
State Route 9 remains closed between the Route 67 traffic circle at Dunning Street and Saratoga Village Boulevard as police continue to investigate. The New York State Police say there is no threat to the public.
The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing. Further details, including the identity of the suspect and motive, have not yet been released.
