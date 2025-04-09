Man Opens Fire at New York State Police Barracks

A police-involved shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon in Saratoga County when an armed man opened fire at the New York State Police barracks in Malta.

At approximately 1:43 p.m., New York State Police responded to an active shooter outside the SP Malta barracks on Route 9. According to initial reports, a male suspect arrived at the facility armed with a hunting-style rifle and fired several rounds directly at the building.

Troopers quickly exited the barracks and engaged with the suspect, fatally shooting him.

State Route 9 remains closed between the Route 67 traffic circle at Dunning Street and Saratoga Village Boulevard as police continue to investigate. The New York State Police say there is no threat to the public.

The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing. Further details, including the identity of the suspect and motive, have not yet been released.

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/02/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler