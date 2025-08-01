With record-breaking floods making headlines across the U.S., the New York DMV is warning car shoppers to watch out for used vehicles damaged by floodwaters, especially in private sales or online listings.

Flood-damaged cars may look perfectly fine on the outside but could be hiding dangerous (and expensive) problems underneath the hood. And unfortunately, many of those waterlogged vehicles eventually end up for sale in states like New York, far from where the flood happened.

If you’re shopping for a used car in Central New York, whether from a dealership, a local seller, or online, here’s what you need to know to avoid being scammed.

Why Flood-Damaged Cars Are a Big Problem in NY Right Now

Heavy rains and flash floods have destroyed thousands of vehicles across the country this year. While insurance companies often declare these cars a total loss, that doesn’t stop shady sellers from cleaning them up, retitling them in another state, and selling them to unsuspecting buyers.

Read More: Outdated or Essential? Why Firefighters Still Use the Town Siren

What makes this especially scary? Flood damage can ruin a vehicle’s engine, brakes, airbags, electronics, and even cause long-term mold or corrosion... all without obvious warning signs.

Use This Free Tool Before You Buy Any Used Car

Before buying any used vehicle, always run the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) through NICB's free VINCheck tool. It shows whether a car has ever been reported as:

Salvaged

Stolen

Involved in a flood event

You can check up to five VINs a day, which is perfect if you're shopping around.

Signs a Car Might Be Flood-Damaged

While some signs of water damage are easy to spot, others might be covered up. Here’s what to look for:

Musty or mildew smell inside the car

Rust or corrosion around doors, seat tracks, or under the hood

Water stains or fogged headlights

New upholstery in an older car (a big red flag)

Electrical issues or warning lights that won’t turn off

Dirt or debris in weird places, like the glove box or trunk lining

Also beware of sellers using titles from non-flood zones to hide a vehicle’s flood history. Just because the paperwork says “Ohio” or “Pennsylvania” doesn’t mean the car wasn’t underwater in Texas or Florida last month.

Know Your Rights: What NY Law Requires from Sellers

If a seller is offering a rebuilt salvage vehicle in New York, they are legally required to disclose that on the back of the title certificate. Failing to do so can result in fines up to $2,000 or more under NY Penal Law.

Read More: NY Opens Free Hotline to Help Residents Report Discrimination

And yes, all rebuilt vehicles must pass an official NYS Salvage Vehicle Examination before they can legally be registered or titled. That includes most vehicles brought in from other states.

Look for this wording on titles issued after May 18, 1999:

“REBUILT SALVAGE: NY”

If the vehicle has that stamp, proceed with caution.

You can find more information about the Salvage Vehicle Examination Program and your rights as a car buyer on the official New York DMV website.

Get our free mobile app

Pop Stars Who Drive the Most Expensive Cars CoPilot researched pop stars with expensive tastes in cars and spotlighted 10 with some of the coolest collections. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale