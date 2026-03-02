The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding residents that New York’s annual burn ban will take effect March 16 and remain in place through May 14.

The seasonal burn ban prohibits the burning of brush and vegetation during a time of year when wildfire risk is significantly higher across the state.

As temperatures begin to rise in early spring, humidity levels tend to remain low. Melting snow exposes dry grass, fallen leaves, and dead vegetation. Add in a windy day, and even a small fire can spread quickly.

The Brush Burning Ban Runs March 16 Through May 14

Wildfires can cause serious damage to forests, homes, and personal property. They also create heavy smoke that contains pollutants such as particulate matter.

Exposure to wildfire smoke can lead to eye, nose, and throat irritation, as well as coughing, wheezing, and difficulty breathing. For individuals with asthma or other respiratory conditions, the health impacts can be even more severe.

State officials say preventing brush fires during peak wildfire season is one of the most effective ways to reduce risk.

What Is Prohibited During the Burn Ban

From March 16 through May 14, residents may not burn brush, limbs, branches, or yard debris.

Burning trash is illegal statewide at all times, regardless of the season. That includes garbage, plastics, tires, treated wood, painted wood, and household waste. Burn barrels are also prohibited because they do not burn hot enough to safely combust materials and can release harmful pollutants into the air.

What You Can Burn in New York

Not all outdoor fires are banned during this period.

Fires can only consist of charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, and unpainted wood.

Permitted fires include small campfires, cooking fires, or other outdoor fires that are less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter. Ceremonial or celebratory bonfires are also allowed, including the disposal of flags or religious items, provided they are not otherwise prohibited by law or local regulation.

Check with your local municipality or fire department for any additional restrictions that may apply.

Check Fire Danger Before Starting Any Fire

Before starting any type of outdoor fire, check the DEC’s fire danger map to check whether conditions in your region indicate an elevated wildfire risk.

Officials also recommend reviewing all fire safety guidelines and local regulations before lighting a fire.

For more information about what is allowed and prohibited during the New York burn ban, residents can visit the DEC’s website or contact their local fire department.

As spring cleanup begins across Utica, Rome, and the Mohawk Valley, taking a few extra minutes to review the rules could prevent a much bigger problem.

How to Report a Wildfire in New York

If you see a wildfire, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS immediately.

You can also report illegal burning or environmental violations to the DEC hotline at 1-844-DEC-ECOs.

