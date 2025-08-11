Back-to-school shopping season is already in full swing... and scammers know it. With rising costs, inflation, and looming tariffs pushing parents to shop earlier than ever, Governor Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers to be on high alert for back-to-school scams that could cost you big.

Why This Year’s Back-to-School Season Is Riskier

Back-to-school shopping is the second largest spending event of the year, and this season comes with extra challenges. Prices for school supplies, electronics, and clothing are already climbing, and potential tariffs could drive costs even higher. That combination creates the perfect opportunity for scammers to target families in New York hunting for deals.

Common Back-to-School Shopping Scams to Watch For

According to the New York State Division of Consumer Protection, scammers are getting more creative every year. Here’s what parents and students should watch out for:

Fake ads and websites that look like legitimate retailers but are set up to steal your money or information.

Phishing emails and texts claiming you missed a school supply delivery, directing you to click dangerous links.

Unsolicited calls offering SAT prep materials. The College Board never calls to sell you anything.

Third-party sellers on big-name sites with unclear return and refund policies.

Fake coupons on social media offering unreal discounts from unverified sources.

How to Protect Your Money and Personal Information

Use a credit card for online purchases whenever possible because they offer stronger fraud protection than debit cards.

Check the seller’s refund policy before you buy. If none is posted, New York law gives you 30 days for a refund or store credit (as of Aug. 7, 2025, this also applies to online retailers).

Verify websites before entering payment details, especially if prices seem suspiciously low.

Guard your child’s personal information when registering for after-school activities or sports. Never give a Social Security number unless absolutely required.

Teach kids basic internet safety, like setting accounts to private and ignoring messages from strangers.

Read More: New York DMV Issues Warning to Car Buyers

Why Scammers Are Targeting College Students Too

It’s not just parents with younger kids. College students are also a major target. Phishing emails may promise fake scholarships or grants, while identity thieves look for opportunities to grab sensitive documents from unsecured dorm rooms or shared spaces. The Division of Consumer Protection recommends locking up personal papers and never sharing information online unless you initiated the contact.

Where to Get Help if You’ve Been Scammed

If you think you’ve been the victim of a back-to-school shopping scam in New York, you can contact the Consumer Assistance Helpline at 1-800-697-1220 (Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., excluding holidays) or file a complaint at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection.

Expert Tips for Avoiding Online Shopping Scams In order to avoid a scammer getting the better of you, check out the following red flags to look out for as well as preventative measures to take from Dr. Skiba, AKA Dr. Fraud himself: Gallery Credit: Maria Danise

Weirdest Pop Culture Scams Ever There's nothing like a good ol' fashioned high profile scam to keep you fascinated, shocked and entertained all at the same time. As long as you're not involved in it, of course.

From Fyre Fest to Caroline Calloway, we've compiled 25 of the weirdest pop culture scams ever. Gallery Credit: Jessica Norton



