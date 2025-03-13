New Yorkers, Least Likely to Own Pets But Most Obsessed

New York might have one of the lowest pet ownership rates, but we spoil the heck out of them. New York might be known for its bustling cities and endless farmlands, but when it comes to pet ownership, New York ranks surprisingly low. While 66% of U.S. households have at least one pet, only 50% of New York households do.

Why? Space, lifestyle, and rental restrictions likely play a big role. While suburban and rural parts of the state have plenty of room for pets, large portions of the population live in apartments or rental properties where owning pets isn’t always easy.

But here’s the twist—when New Yorkers do have pets, they go all out. From high-end grooming to gourmet treats and pet birthday parties, New Yorkers spend more on their furry companions than pet owners in any other state.

Owning Pets in New York: The Numbers

Compared to other states, New York has a relatively low percentage of households that own pets. And while having pets is more common in rural areas, city dwellers and renters are less likely to have pets.

600,000 dogs and 500,000 cats live in New York City alone, but across the entire state, millions of pets call New York home.

Dog owners in New York own an average of 1.4 dogs, while states like Montana and Mississippi average 2.1 dogs per household.

Households with cats in New York average 1.7 cats per household, compared to North Dakota’s 2.8 cats per household.

New Yorkers might not own as many pets as people in other states, but we definitely make up for it in other ways.

New Yorkers Treat Their Pets Like Family

51% of pet owners in NY consider their pets just as much a part of the family as their human relatives.

55% of New Yorkers spend more money on their pet’s grooming than their own.

60% of pet owners have bought clothing for their pets. (Yes, that includes cats. No, they don’t always cooperate.)

It doesn’t stop there. Many New Yorkers also cook meals for their pets, celebrate their birthdays, and even take them on vacations. If you’ve ever seen a dog in a stroller or a cat wearing a hoodie, you’ve witnessed peak New York pet parenting.

Most Popular Pets in New York

Dogs: Small, Smart, and Adaptable

New York’s most popular dog breeds reflect the state’s mix of urban and rural lifestyles.

French Bulldog – Small, sturdy, and perfect for apartment living.

– Small, sturdy, and perfect for apartment living. Poodle – A smart, versatile breed that fits in anywhere.

– A smart, versatile breed that fits in anywhere. Golden Retriever – A longtime favorite for families with space to roam.

French Bulldogs, in particular, are a favorite in New York. Their small size and friendly personality make them great companions, whether in a city apartment or a suburban home.

Cats: Independent and Low-Maintenance

Cats are a popular choice for people who prefer lower maintenance pets. The most commonly owned breed? The Russian Blue.

These sleek, silver-coated cats are low-shedding, intelligent, and playful, making them perfect for city dwellers and countryside homes.

Pet Ownership in New York: Rules and Costs

Do I need a dog license in New York?

Yes. All dogs in the state must be licensed, and owners have to renew licenses annually. Fees vary depending on whether the dog is spayed or neutered.

Are there limits on how many pets I can own?

There’s no statewide limit, but local laws, apartment rules, and homeowners’ associations may have restrictions.

Do I need pet insurance?

It's not required, but it is recommended—especially for breeds prone to medical issues. Vet bills can add up quickly, and insurance can help cover emergencies.

How much do New Yorkers spend on their pets?

On average, pet owners in New York spend $740 per year per pet. However, 40% of owners spend between $500 and $1,999 annually—especially those who go the extra mile with grooming and specialty food.

New York Loves Its Pets (Even If We Don’t Own That Many)

While New York may not have the highest pet ownership rates, the pets that do live here are some of the most pampered in the country. So, while we might not be leading the country in sheer numbers of pets, we’re definitely setting the standard for how to spoil them.

