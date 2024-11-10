When you think wildfires, New York and New Jersey don't typically come to mind. But with the recent dry spell in the region, the threat of wildfires has become a very, very real concern.

Currently, over a dozen wildfires are blazing through parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

In New Jersey, there are over 3,000 acres burning and only some of it has been contained.

However, most of New Jersey has been under a server drought, having not had any significant rain since August, and no rain at all since September. Three counties in New Jersey are considered to be in extreme drought.

Check out these drone photos of the fire at Greenwood Lake.

Will rain help put out the wildfires?

Though rain is expected, it won't be enough to end the drought according to forecasters. The wind that's expected to come with the rain, could also make battling the forest fires harder.

But, rain can be helpful in clearing smoke from the air.

The Jennings Creek Wildfire

The 2,500 acre wild fire, originated in West Milford, New Jersey. As of Sunday, it was 0% contained and New Jersey's largest wildfire of the season. As it continues to grow, the wildfire has spread into Orange County, New York. The wildfire has taken over parts of Greenwood Lake, NY and continues to grow.

New York Forest Ranger Dies Fighting Wildfire

18-year old Dariel Vasquez, a Parks and Recreation aide employed by the New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Department was killed after a burning tree fell on him. Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue said the ranger was airlifted to a local hospital but didn't survive the injuries. No other details have been released.

Air Quality Alert for Parts of New York

Health advisories were issued for parts of New York and New Jersey due to the unhealthy air quality, with smoke being seen miles away.

People should limit strenuous outdoor physical activity if possible; and those who are especially sensitive, like babies and the elderly, or those with ailments such as asthma and heart disease. And don't forget about your pets too! Keep outside time for them at a minimum as well.

Smoke from the wildfires can hurt your eyes, irritate your lungs, and worsen respiratory illness.

The NYS DEC issued an Air Quality Alert for the eastern Catskills, mid-Hudson Valley, Great Capital Region, Taconics, Saratoga Region, Washington County and eastern Mohawk Valley until midnight due to particulate matter from the smoke from the wildfires.

Governor Hochul Deploys Resources to Fight New York Wildfires

In a statement Saturday, Governor Hochul announced that she is deploying multiple state agencies to assist in the response to the wildfires downstate.

