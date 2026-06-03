Imagine showing up to vote for mayor and finding no candidates listed on the ballot.

That's exactly what's about to happen in the village of Bayville, where residents will head to the polls on June 16 to choose their next mayor, even though nobody has officially entered the race.

The unusual situation unfolded after the current Mayor, Steve Minicozzi announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection. According to village officials, no one completed the process required to appear on the ballot before the filing deadline.

How Does a Blank Ballot Election Work?

Since there are no official candidates, voters will be asked to write in the name of the person they want to serve as mayor.

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The winner will be determined entirely by write-in votes, creating a scenario that many longtime residents say they've never seen before.

The village, located on Long Island's North Shore, has a population of roughly 7,000 people. Officials say this is the first time they can remember an election taking place without a single mayoral candidate on the ballot.

Why Doesn't Anyone Want the Job?

Former village leaders say the position can be demanding.

While serving as mayor comes with significant responsibilities, the role reportedly pays an annual stipend of only about $5,000. Former officials say the time commitment required to oversee village operations may have discouraged potential candidates from stepping forward.

A Race Unlike Any Other

The write-in election could produce some unusual results.

With no official candidates, people can write in any eligible village resident's name. Several people may launch informal write-in campaigns before Election Day.

Because of the unique setup, some local observers have pointed out that a candidate could potentially win with a relatively small number of votes if turnout is low and votes are spread across multiple names.

What Happens Next?

Bayville voters will head to the polls on June 16, when they'll decide the village's next mayor one write-in vote at a time.

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While elections often come down to close races between candidates, this one is shaping up to be something entirely different... a mayoral election where the voters will first have to decide who is actually running.