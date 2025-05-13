What if staying ahead of flash floods, tornado warnings, or severe storms was as easy as getting a text message?

Thanks to a newly launched emergency alert system, New Yorkers can now access real-time weather and disaster warnings delivered right to their phones. The service is free, fast, and doesn’t require an app or login.

It’s a direct, text-based system that quietly launched across the state during Hurricane Preparedness Week, and if you live in New York, you should be using it.

New Yorkers Can Now Get Real-Time Emergency Alerts

The initiative, managed by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES), is part of a broader push to help residents better prepare for increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather events.

Governor Kathy Hochul stressed that keeping New Yorkers safe is a top priority:

“To best prepare for inclement weather – especially as hurricane season approaches – I am encouraging all New Yorkers to sign up for alerts so they can remain safe and vigilant when high-impact events occur.”

So, how does it work?

How to Enroll in the Triple Three Triple One System

New Yorkers can text the name of their county to 333111 to start receiving real-time alerts about emergencies and weather warnings in their area.

In New York City, text your borough name with no spaces (like StatenIsland or Brooklyn) to receive borough-specific alerts. Want alerts for the entire metro area? Text NewYorkCity instead.

This free service works across all cellular providers. While standard messaging rates may apply, there are no signup fees, and you can register for multiple counties if you have family in other parts of the state.

More Than Just Alerts

This new system is just one part of New York’s larger preparedness strategy. The state is also:

Distributing $15 million in flood-prevention gear, including pumps, generators, and barriers, to counties across New York

Training emergency management personnel through live simulations

Educating more than 400,000 residents through the Citizen Preparedness Corps program

Enhancing weather research and risk communication via the State Weather Risk Communication Center at SUNY Albany

Fortifying major infrastructure like LaGuardia Airport, the Holland Tunnel, and the World Trade Center against storm surge and rising sea levels

Ready to enroll?

The National Weather Service adds that dangers from tropical systems like flooding, storm surge, and strong winds can occur far from the storm’s center. Staying informed could save your life or the lives of people you love.

Just text your county name to 333111 and you’ll start receiving real-time alerts directly to your phone.

Learn more: Visit DHSES.ny.gov for official emergency preparedness resources.

