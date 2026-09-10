If it feels like New York has been getting way more tornadoes lately, you are not imagining things.

Eight tornadoes touched down across Upstate New York on September 2 alone. That is roughly the number the entire state would typically experience during an average year.

The outbreak brought New York’s 2026 total to 24 confirmed tornadoes. That's more than double the usual annual average of approximately nine or 10.

So, what is going on? Is New York becoming the new Tornado Alley? The honest answer is a little complicated.

New York’s Tornado Numbers Are Climbing

Tornado records in New York date back to the early 1950s. During the 1960s, the state averaged just over three confirmed tornadoes per year. That average climbed to more than five during the 1970s and nearly seven during the 1980s.

Read More: 5 Tornadoes Confirmed in New York, Bringing 2026 Total to 21

Since the mid-1990s, New York has averaged around nine tornadoes per year.

Some seasons have been much busier. The state experienced major spikes in 1992, 1998 and 2011. Then came 2024, when New York set a record with 33 confirmed tornadoes.

Now, 2026 is moving uncomfortably close to that record.

Among this year’s storms was an EF1 tornado that traveled nearly seven miles through Waterloo and Seneca Falls on September 2. A second tornado tore through the nearby town of Fayette with estimated winds of 115 mph, earning an EF2 rating.

According to the National Weather Service, neither storm caused any deaths or injuries.

We Are Much Better at Finding Tornadoes

Part of the increase is not necessarily that more tornadoes are forming. We are simply just better at detecting the ones that do.

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The nationwide rollout of modern Doppler radar during the 1990s gave meteorologists a much clearer look inside powerful thunderstorms. In 2013, the National Weather Service completed its upgrade to dual-polarization radar, which can help identify debris being lifted into the air by a tornado.

That matters in New York, where tornadoes are often smaller, weaker and shorter-lived than the massive twisters typically associated with the Plains.

Decades ago, a brief tornado traveling through a wooded or sparsely populated section of Upstate New York might have gone completely unnoticed. Today, radar can detect rotation, drones can survey remote damage and satellite images can reveal paths through forests.

Then there is the tiny weather-reporting device most of us carry everywhere: our phone.

Pictures, videos and eyewitness reports can now reach meteorologists within minutes. That evidence helps National Weather Service teams determine whether damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.

In other words, some of the apparent increase is really just an increase in what we can see and confirm.

Weather Conditions Were Favorable This Year

Technology does not explain everything. New York has also experienced genuinely active tornado seasons, including 2026.

Tornadoes require several atmospheric ingredients to come together. Warm, humid air near the ground provides instability, while cooler, drier air above helps that warm air rise rapidly. Changes in wind speed and direction at different heights, known as wind shear, can then help thunderstorms begin rotating.

Read More: Two More Tornadoes Confirmed in NY, Bringing 2026 Total to 16

Several days this summer delivered that unfortunate recipe.

During the September 2 outbreak, twisting winds within a line of severe thunderstorms helped produce eight tornadoes across Western New York and the Finger Lakes. The National Weather Service in Buffalo confirmed several EF1 tornadoes that evening, including storms near Alexander, Olcott, Portageville and Letchworth State Park.

When the right ingredients arrive at the same time, New York can go from a relatively quiet season to multiple tornadoes in a matter of hours.

What Role Does Climate Change Play?

This is where the answer becomes less clear.

Climate change is real, but scientists have not established a simple formula stating that a warmer planet will automatically produce a certain number of additional tornadoes.

A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, potentially giving thunderstorms additional fuel. Scientists are also studying whether tornado-producing conditions may become more common outside the traditional summer season and whether tornado activity is shifting geographically or becoming concentrated into larger outbreaks.

However, tornadoes are small, brief events, and historical reporting has changed dramatically. That makes long-term comparisons difficult.

Some individual outbreaks have a clearer climate connection than others. The remnants of Hurricane Beryl helped produce numerous tornadoes in New York during the record-setting 2024 season. Warmer air and ocean temperatures can influence tropical systems and the moisture available to storms.

For most tornado outbreaks, though, scientists cannot point to climate change as the single cause. Even NOAA emphasizes that tornado trends are difficult to determine because reporting practices, radar coverage and population patterns have all changed.

Read More: Another Tornado Confirmed in New York: Waterloo Added to List

The better conclusion is that climate change may be affecting some of the conditions surrounding severe storms, but more research is needed to determine exactly what that means for New York tornado frequency.

Is Tornado Alley Moving Into New York?

Not exactly... at least not based on the evidence we currently have.

NOAA still defines Tornado Alley as the broad area stretching from central Texas through portions of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa and east toward western Ohio. That region remains far more likely to experience violent tornadoes than New York.

Researchers have documented geographical changes in tornado activity across parts of the United States, particularly an eastward shift away from portions of the traditional Great Plains. That does not mean Tornado Alley has packed a bag and relocated to Syracuse.

It does mean New Yorkers should stop treating tornadoes as something that only happens somewhere else.

New York Tornadoes Are Increasing, But the Reason Is Complicated

New York’s rising tornado count is likely the result of several factors working together.

Improved radar, smartphones, drones and damage surveys allow us to confirm tornadoes that might have been missed decades ago. At the same time, certain years really do provide more opportunities for tornadoes to form.

Climate change may also be influencing the broader environment in which severe storms develop, but scientists are still working to understand that connection.

So, are tornadoes becoming more common in New York?

The confirmed numbers say yes. The harder question is how much of that increase comes from changing weather, and how much comes from finally being able to see what was there all along.

Tornado Damage Reported After Severe Storms Hit Saratoga County A tornado has been confirmed near Wilton, New York, by the National Weather Service following Thursday night’s severe weather. See photos of storm damage reported across the Saratoga County area as officials continue surveying the scene. The NWS says additional details about the tornado’s strength and path are expected after the survey is completed. Gallery Credit: Jana DeCamilla