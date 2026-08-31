You may want to take a closer look inside their refrigerators.

More than 10,000 cases of Hodo tofu distributed across 29 states, including New York, are being recalled because the product may be contaminated with printing ink.

The voluntary recall was initiated by California-based Hodo Inc. on August 7 and remains ongoing, according to an FDA enforcement report.

Which Hodo Tofu Is Being Recalled?

The recall involves one specific refrigerated product:

Hodo Chili Crisp Lightly Fried Tofu

Net weight: 8 ounces

UPC: 850565007842

No other Hodo tofu products are currently listed as part of this recall.

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The affected tofu was distributed in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and 26 other states. The FDA report does not identify specific stores that received the product, so you should check any packages you have at home.

Check These Lot Numbers and Expiration Dates

The recalled tofu has use-by or best-if-used-by dates ranging from May 15 through November 7, 2026.

The affected lot numbers are:

260114, 260114A, 260122, 260128, 260205, 260213, 260213A, 260219, 260219A, 260220, 260226, 260305, 260312, 260319, 260326, 260402, 260423, 260521, 260611, 260625 and 260709.

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The lot number and date should be printed on the product’s packaging. You should also confirm that the package has UPC 850565007842.

Why Is the Hodo Tofu Being Recalled?

According to the recall information, printing ink from the packaging may have migrated into the tofu, creating the risk of chemical contamination.

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This is not a recall involving bacteria such as Salmonella or Listeria. However, consumers should still avoid eating any tofu matching the recalled product information.

The FDA had not yet assigned the recall a risk classification as of August 31.

What Should Central New York Shoppers Do?

Anyone who has the recalled tofu should not eat it. The product should be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Consumers should carefully check the product name, package size, UPC, lot number and expiration date. Food recalls are product-specific, so tofu that does not match the identifying information is not included.

The recall covers 10,084 six-unit cases, 486 cases containing 30 units each and another 166 individual packages.