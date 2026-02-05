New York is officially getting a slice of the Olympic spotlight (again).

For the first time ever, Olympic events are expected to be played in New York City, with group stage and knockout soccer matches heading to Queens.

New York City Selected as Olympic Soccer Host

Olympic soccer will be played at the future home of New York City FC, known as Etihad Park, a 25,000-seat stadium being built next to Citi Field in Willets Point, Queens. Construction is scheduled to wrap up in 2027... just in time for the Games

LA28 officials say matches will be held in “premier existing Major League Soccer stadiums,” with games beginning on the East Coast and moving west to limit team travel.

Other U.S. Cities Hosting Soccer Matches

While New York is the headline-grabber for us, several other cities across the country will also host Olympic soccer games, including Columbus, Ohio, Nashville, Tennessee, St. Louis, Missouri, San Jose, California and San Diego, California.

Read More: How to Get Tickets to the LA 2028 Olympics

Final-stage matches, including the men’s and women’s gold medal games, will be played at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Women’s Tournament Expands in 2028

Another notable change is that the women’s Olympic soccer tournament will be larger than the men’s for the first time. The women's tournament will host 16 teams while the men's has 12.

Ticket Information: How to Get in Early

If seeing Olympic soccer in New York is on your bucket list, you can start now.

Registration is currently open for the LA28 Olympic Ticket Draw, which gives fans the chance to access early ticket purchasing opportunities. Ticket and match schedules are expected to be announced in April. The registration deadline is March 18, and once it closes, fans will be notified with directions on how to purchase tickets.

Best Comeback Stories in Sports Gallery Credit: TSM Lafayette