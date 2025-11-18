Thanksgiving is almost here, and New Yorkers are already gearing up to gather around the table with friends and family. While turkey may still be the centerpiece of most holiday spreads, Campbell’s fourth annual State of the Sides report has revealed that in New York, side dishes are the true stars.

According to the report, 63% of Americans now prefer eating side dishes rather than the main entrée at their holiday table. That’s up from 56% last year. 47 % say they'd be perfectly happy with a plate full of side dishes and no turkey at all.

Mac and Cheese Takes the Top Spot

According to the 2025 State of the Sides report, macaroni and cheese is now the number one favorite side dish among New Yorkers. Campbell’s reports that 50% of Americans believe mac & cheese should be a staple at every holiday table. This comfort food favorite, often considered a more recent addition to traditional Thanksgiving menus, has quickly become a must have. The report also shows that mac and cheese is gaining nationwide popularity, ranking fourth among American Thanksgiving side dishes overall.

The Top Five Side Dishes in New York

The report revealed a surprising shake up in the rankings, with sweet potatoes coming in second above classic mashed potatoes, a long-time national favorite. Here’s how the top five played out in New York:

Macaroni and Cheese Sweet Potatoes Mashed Potatoes Stuffing or Dressing Fried or Baked Potato Dishes

How New York Differs from the Rest of the Country

While New York’s top pick is mac and cheese, the rest of the country still favors stuffing or dressing as their number one Thanksgiving side dish. The report also highlights that green bean casserole, once ranked in the U.S. top five, did not make New York’s list at all this year.

These differences show a growing shift in taste and tradition. Instead of sticking solely to classic dishes, more New Yorkers are embracing sides that feel comforting and modern. Mac and cheese, sweet potatoes, and creative potato dishes are all seeing renewed popularity, especially with younger generations.

What It Means for Your Holiday Table

If you are planning your Thanksgiving menu in Central New York this year, it might be time to rethink the classics. With sides now leading the conversation, focusing on a mix of traditional favorites and crowd pleasing newcomers could be the recipe for a winning holiday meal.

Know your crowd : If you’re feeding a mix of generations, include a standout mac & cheese for younger guests and traditional sides like stuffing and mashed potatoes for longtime favorites.

Focus on sides : With so many people saying sides outshine the turkey, it might be worth investing extra love into the sides this year.

Leftovers are gold: With so many people showing love through sides and saying leftovers are one of their favorite parts of Thanksgiving, plan for seconds (and thirds).

Thanksgiving in New York might still include turkey, but the real stars are the side dishes. Whether you go for mac & cheese as the headliner or stick to the comforting classics, this year’s side-dish trends show there’s plenty of room for indulgence, creativity and tradition all on one plate.