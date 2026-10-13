If you have kids and received Summer EBT benefits this year, here's a reminder you'll want to pay attention to.

Thousands of families across New York have until tomorrow, Wednesday, October 14, to use certain Summer EBT benefits before the state automatically removes any remaining money.

And with grocery prices still putting a strain on family budgets, that's money you definitely don't want to lose.

What Is Summer EBT?

Summer EBT is a federal program designed to help families put food on the table when school is out for the summer.

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Eligible families receive $120 per child to help cover groceries during the months when kids aren't getting free or reduced-price meals at school.

According to NEWS10 ABC, the program was expected to provide approximately $240 million in food assistance to nearly two million children across New York in 2026.

When Do Summer EBT Benefits Expire?

Here's where things get important.

Summer EBT benefits expire 122 days after they're issued, and any money left on the card after that deadline is automatically removed.

That means the deadline depends on when your family received the benefits.

June 15: Benefits expire October 14.

Benefits expire October 14. June 16: Benefits expire October 15.

Benefits expire October 15. August 10: Benefits expire December 9.

If your benefits were issued on June 15, you have until tomorrow to use whatever is left. And unfortunately, once those benefits expire, you can't get that money back.

How to Check Your Summer EBT Balance

Not sure if you have anything left? Checking your balance only takes a minute.

You can check through the ebtEDGE website, use the ebtEDGE mobile app, or call 888-328-6399.

Even if you think you've used everything, it's worth double-checking. You might have enough left to pick up a few groceries for the week.