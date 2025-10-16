The state’s first round of Summer EBT payments, issued June 18, will automatically expire Friday after 122 days. Once funds expire, they cannot be replaced.

The federal Summer EBT program, launched to help families buy groceries when school meals aren’t available, provides up to $120 per child to households that qualify through SNAP, Temporary Assistance, or Medicaid, or through participation in the National School Lunch Program. Each eligible child receives their own EBT card, separate from any regular SNAP benefits.

When Summer EBT Benefits Expire

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) issued Summer EBT benefits in waves, each with its own expiration date. Funds issued June 18 expire October 17, June 21 funds expire October 20, July 8 funds expire November 6, August 20 funds expire December 19, and September 11 funds expire January 10, 2026. Families can check their balance and expiration date online at the Summer EBT website, through the ebtEDGE portal or app, or by calling (888) 328-6399 or (833) 452-0096.

Who Qualifies for Summer EBT

Most families were automatically enrolled if their children participated in SNAP, Temporary Assistance, Medicaid, or free and reduced-price meal programs between July 1, 2024, and September 4, 2025. Others could apply if their child attends a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program and the household earns under 185% of the federal poverty level.

How to Use the Benefits

Summer EBT funds are one time payments that can be used like SNAP, at grocery stores, farmers markets, and other SNAP-authorized retailers. If a card is lost or damaged, families can request a replacement through ebtEDGE or by calling the helpline.

Don’t Wait. Spend It Before It’s Gone

For families who received June 18 benefits, October 17 is the final day to use them. After that, any remaining balance vanishes. Check your card, confirm your expiration date, and use what’s left... because once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.

