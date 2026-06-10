If your kids rely on school meals during the school year, help is available when summer break begins.

New York's Summer EBT program is returning for 2026, providing eligible families with money to help buy groceries while school is out. Benefits begin rolling out June 16 and will continue through the end of the year. Families should watch their mailboxes for eligibility letters arriving throughout the spring and summer.

What Is Summer EBT?

Summer EBT is a food benefit program that helps low-income families buy groceries during the summer months when children may not have access to school breakfasts and lunches.

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Eligible children receive a one-time benefit of $120 for the summer. The money is loaded onto an EBT card and can be used anywhere SNAP benefits are accepted.

Who Qualifies for Summer EBT?

Many families won't need to do anything.

Children may automatically qualify if they:

Are between ages 6 and 16 and receive SNAP, cash assistance, or Medicaid

Are directly certified for free or reduced-price school meals through their school

Families with children who qualify this way do not need to apply.

Some Families May Need to Apply

If your child is not automatically enrolled, you may still qualify.

To be eligible through an application:

Your child must attend a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program

Your household income must be at or below the free or reduced-price meal income limits

For a family of four, the annual income limit is $59,478.

When Will Summer EBT Benefits Arrive?

Benefit payments begin June 16, 2026.

Families who qualify automatically should receive a letter letting them know benefits are on the way. If you do not receive an eligibility letter by August 1, officials recommend calling the Summer EBT Helpline.

Don't Throw Away Your EBT Card

If your child received Summer EBT benefits last year and used the card, this year's benefit will likely be loaded onto the same card.

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New participants and some families who didn't use last year's benefit will receive a new card in the mail. Officials encourage families to keep Summer EBT cards in a safe place because the same card may be used again in future years.

Important Deadline to Remember

Families who need to apply have until September 8, 2026, to submit an application for this year's benefits. Applications received after that date will be considered for the 2027 program year instead.

If you think your child may qualify, keep an eye on your mailbox this summer. An extra $120 per child could help stretch grocery budgets while school is out.

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