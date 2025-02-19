Is Driving Without Snow Tires in New York Illegal? Here’s the Truth

Is Skipping snow tires in New York a legal risk? Here’s what you need to know. Winter in New York can be brutal, with icy roads, blinding snowstorms, and slippery intersections. That’s why many drivers swear by winter tires to stay safe. But what about those who don’t use them? Is it actually illegal to drive in New York without winter tires?

Are Snow Tires Required by Law in New York?

The short answer? No, but it’s complicated.

New York law allows the use of studded winter tires from October 16th to April 30th. However, there is no law that requires you to use winter tires during this time. While authorities and the DMV strongly recommend equipping your vehicle with proper winter tires, you won’t get fined just for driving on summer tires in the winter.

On the flip side, New York bans winter tires with studs outside of that time frame—so using them in the summer could actually get you in trouble.

The Hidden Legal Risk of Not Using Winter Tires

Even though there’s no direct law forcing you to use winter tires, skipping them could still land you in legal trouble.

Here’s how:

If you get into an accident on icy roads, police might determine that your failure to use winter tires contributed to reckless driving.

Reckless driving in New York is a serious offense, and it’s up to police discretion whether your tires (or lack of them) played a role.

If an officer believes your tire choice endangered others, you could face a ticket, fines, points on your license, or even worse penalties.

The same goes for driving with winter tires in the wrong season. Using them when it’s warm can lead to poor handling, longer stopping distances, and—if an accident occurs—potential liability.

Play It Safe: What New York Drivers Should Do

While you might not get pulled over just for having the wrong tires, it’s best to follow winter driving recommendations to avoid accidents, fines, or worse. Here’s what the DMV suggests:

✅ Use winter tires from October to April (or at least make sure your all-season tires have enough tread).

✅ Clear snow off your car before driving—it’s actually the law.

✅ Check your defrosters, heaters, and antifreeze levels to avoid winter road hazards.

✅ Drive cautiously on snow and ice—your tires are just one part of staying safe.

