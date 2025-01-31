New York Drivers: Snow on Your Car Could Mean Fines
New York winters bring heavy snowfall and icy conditions, making road safety a top priority for drivers across the state. Failing to remove snow and ice from your vehicle before hitting the road can result in hefty fines while also putting other motorists at risk.
New York State Law: Snow Removal is Mandatory
Drivers in New York are legally required to remove accumulated snow and ice from their vehicles. This includes clearing off the roof, hood, trunk, mirrors, windows, and headlights to maintain visibility and prevent hazards on the road. A law enacted in December 2019 specifies that any vehicle with more than three inches of snow must be cleared before driving.
If you are caught with excessive snow or ice on your vehicle, fines start at $150 but can go as high as $850 depending on the severity of the offense. There are some exemptions though, like during active snowfall or the 3 hour window following a storm.
Why Snow and Ice Removal is Crucial
Beyond avoiding fines, removing snow and ice from your vehicle is essential for safety. Snow left on a car’s roof can slide down onto the windshield, obstructing the driver’s view. Ice chunks that dislodge from moving vehicles can become dangerous projectiles, posing serious threats to other motorists and pedestrians.
