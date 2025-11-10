Thousands of New Yorkers began receiving their November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits this past weekend despite a federal government shutdown and legal battle over funding.

What’s happening in New York?

On Friday, Kathy Hochul directed state agencies to issue full SNAP benefits for November. According to the state’s New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), some households could access their benefits starting Sunday, and all eligible recipients should have full payments by the end of the week. OTDA also confirmed that recipients don’t need to take any special action, benefits will appear automatically on their EBT cards.

Why the confusion?

The federal United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which funds SNAP, has been caught in a legal and funding battle due to the government shutdown. A federal court ordered full payments while the federal administration attempted to block that order.

In the midst of this, New York moved ahead, bridging the gap so vulnerable households wouldn’t be left waiting.

What's Next?

Key questions remain as New York continues distributing SNAP benefits. It’s still unclear whether the federal government will ultimately reimburse or reverse the payments, as conflicting instructions from the USDA have left states in limbo.

Read More: New Mandatory Money & Climate Classes Coming to New York Schools

In the meantime, local food assistance networks are feeling the strain. Several food pantries have reported rising demand as families waited for aid to resume. The uncertainty also threatens to impact small retailers and grocers who depend on SNAP purchases, particularly as the busy holiday season approaches.

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Cutting This years tree comes from a family in East Greenbush, New York. Gallery Credit: Rachel Davis/TSM