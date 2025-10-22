When you head to the polls this fall, you’ll see a statewide ballot question about ski trails in the Adirondacks. If you live in Oneida County or anywhere else in New York, you get to vote on it.

So, what’s this all about? And why should you care?

Why You’re Being Asked About Adirondack Ski Trails on the Ballot

New York voters are being asked to approve a constitutional amendment that would officially allow new Nordic ski trails and biathlon courses on protected state land near Lake Placid.

Mount Van Hoevenberg, has been home to Olympic sports for nearly a century, from the 1932 and 1980 Winter Games to modern events like the Luge World Cup and mountain bike races.

Here’s the issue: the trails and sports complex were built on “forever wild” land, protected by the state constitution since 1895. Over the years, lawmakers forgot to make that setup officially legal. This amendment would fix that.

What You’re Actually Voting On

When you flip your ballot over, you’ll see Proposal Number One. It’s short and simple:

A YES vote means you support allowing ski trails and facilities at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

A NO vote means you want to keep the land fully protected without any new trails.

If it passes, the state will also add 2,500 acres of new forest preserve elsewhere to make up for the 1,039 acres being adjusted for sports use.

What Oneida County Voters Should Know About the Adirondack Proposal

Even though the project is up in the Adirondacks, it affects all New Yorkers, because the constitution protects state forest lands, not just local ones. Any change to “forever wild” land requires approval from the entire state’s voters.

This proposal is really about cleaning up old paperwork and bringing state law in line with what’s already been happening for decades.

What Mount Van Hoevenberg Looks Like Today

The Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) runs the Mount Van Hoevenberg complex and several other major ski areas across New York, including Whiteface, Gore, and Belleayre.

But, the area isn’t just for Olympians. Anyone can visit to cross-country ski, mountain bike, or even ride a 50 mph bobsled (yes, you read that right).

This ballot question isn’t about building new hotels or theme parks in the Adirondacks, either, as those are specifically banned under the new proposal.

