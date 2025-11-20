If you enjoy the outdoors and want to make a real difference in your community, the Oswego and Onondaga County Search and Rescue teams are looking for new volunteers. Anyone 18 or older is encouraged to learn more about joining the region’s primary search and rescue units.

Application Deadline: January 31, 2026

The Search and Rescue Academy is held every two years. Training for the 2026 class will run from February through June with Wednesday evening classes and select weekend sessions in both Oswego and Onondaga counties. The cost to enroll is $150, which covers manuals and supplies. All applications must be submitted by January 31, 2026.

Information Night: December 3, 2025

The teams will host a 2026 SAR Academy Information Night on Wednesday, December 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brewerton Fire Department at 9625 Brewerton Road.

During the information session, members of the Oswego County Pioneer and Onondaga County Wilderness SAR teams will answer questions about training, physical requirements, volunteer responsibilities, and what students can expect from the upcoming academy. Coordinators say the academy meets the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s training standards and prepares volunteers to assist with real searches statewide. Both teams regularly work together and support law enforcement, forest rangers, state police, and the NYS Federation of Search and Rescue Teams.

Volunteers must be in good health and able to pass a moderate fitness test. Students are expected to attend all classes, complete assignments, and pass written and practical exams.

The 80-hour curriculum includes map and compass navigation, GPS, grid searches, tracking, wilderness survival, radio communication, cold weather emergencies, search techniques, crime scene awareness, and the National Incident Management System.

